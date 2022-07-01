Delhi govt integrates most banks, NBFCs with its HP services

New Delhi: The Delhi government has now integrated majority of banks, financial institutions and NBFCs with its Hypothecation (HP) services, an official statement said on Thursday. With the completion of integration, Delhi citizens can now avail hypothecation services which include addition, continuation, and termination of hypothecation of vehicle loans at the convenience of their doorstep, it said.



"This would mean that a Delhi citizen would no longer have to submit any physical documents or visit any establishment for any HP related services which sees nearly 2 lakh transactions yearly," it said.

This is another addition to the government's faceless services launched last year.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had on Tuesday issued directions to the department to block manual HP services on all banks/ NBFCs, after strict instructions were given to all banks to complete integration.

As per the most recent list provided by the department, 62 banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have been fully integrated with the faceless services.

HDFC and ICICI Bank, which comprise 70-80 per cent of all vehicle loans in Delhi, have already been integrated into the system, it said.

Twenty-six more lenders, including Punjab National Bank (PNB), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of India, South Indian Bank and Canara Bank, will be integrated with the system within a week.

As per a circular dated October 4, 2021, the Delhi Transport Department had instructed vehicle loan providing banks, financial institutions and NBFCs to integrate their hypothecation services with Vahan Portal so that the no objection certificate (NOC) for HP termination can be received in digital format at the Vahan platform of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) directly.

For this, all the banks/NBFCs which are in the business of financing of vehicles in Delhi, have been issued APIs and user credentials for integration with Vahan for online sharing of hypothecation termination data. Banks/NBFCs were also directed to complete integration of Hypothecation Addition (HPA) services with Vahan portal so that full integration could be completed.

Since launch of faceless services in February 2021, more than 2.62 lakh HP related services have been availed, it said.

As a result, there is no requirement for the applicants to obtain Form 35/NOC from their banks and apply to the Transport Department for HP termination by uploading these documents.

After the auto-termination of HP, the updated Registration Certificate (RC) has been made available on mParivahan and DigiLocker platforms. The vehicle owners are also informed of the automatic termination of their HP through SMS, it said.

Hypothecation services, which include addition, continuation and termination of hypothecation on vehicle loans, is one of the most availed services of the Transport Department under 'Faceless Services' that were started on trial on February 19, 2021.