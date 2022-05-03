Delhi govt increases beds in its two hosps

New Delhi: Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi government has increased the number of beds dedicated for Covid patients at two of its facilities, including 80 percent escalation in its count at the LNJP Hospital, according to an official order. LNJP Hospital has 2,000 beds and is the mainstay of the government's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first hospital to be declared a COVID-19 facility soon after its outbreak here in early 2020.



Delhi reported 1,485 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Sunday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The new cases pushed the coronavirus infection tally in Delhi to 18,84,560, while the death toll stood at 26,175. In a recent order, dated April 25, issued by the city health department, the number of Covid beds at LNJP Hospital has been stepped up to 450 from 250 earlier, while the number of ICU Covid beds has been increased to 178 from 100 previously.

At the GTB Hospital, the escalation is about 300 percent, as the number of Covid beds at the facility has been hiked to 400 from 100 earlier. The number of ICU Covid beds now stands at 50 from nil previously.

Meanwhile, family members of two 'Covid warriors' from Delhi government-run hospitals who died while on duty were on Monday handed over cheques of Rs 1 crore each by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.