Delhi govt identifies 100 CCIs to house Covid-orphaned children

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Department of Women and Child Development has now helped identify around 100 Child Care Institutions (CCIs) where children orphaned by Covid-19 can be housed and taken care of. The department has also set up two isolation facilities, where the children can be quarantined and tested before being allowed to mingle with the other children in dormitories.



Rashmi Singh, Special Secretary and Director Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Dept, said the CCIs have been mapped as per the age group of children (less than 6 years and over 6 years). "Children must be produced immediately before Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) which are taking a day to day hearings even in virtual mode," she said.

As per the Special Secretary, they have set up a central control unit at the Department of WCD, where the mapping is done, needs are assessed and resources are coordinated with the help of CSR, private sector, and civil society organisations. The unit also makes sure that officials of the district administration and other statutory bodies can work together.

The DTF, comprising the District Women and Child Officer, DCPU, CWC Chairperson, a nominee from the district administration, and the DCPCR, can act on grievances and inputs and help kickstart the mechanism to secure the child. "We connect various response mechanisms including taking support from DM, the juvenile police unit for and action and investigation on cases such as illegal adoption notices," one official said.

As per the official, in every district, CWCs, District Child Protection Units (DCPUs), social worker members of JJBs have been asked to create awareness and reach out to citizens with the right messages and public education on laws meant for children. At city hospitals, awareness will be created so that stakeholders get information about such cases.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police also held a meeting in this regard with stakeholders. "Several well-meaning individuals and compassionate families may come forward to adopt Covid-orphaned children without being aware of the adoption laws and procedures," Chinmoy Biswal, PRO (Delhi Police) said.

As per PRO, they have to follow the CARA guidelines for legal adoption. In addition, the official said, "Chances of children getting trafficked also cannot be ruled out."

On the other hand, DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu, who earlier raised this issue, said," Do not believe anyone who says he, she can give you the child for adoption. They are either lying or misleading or simply involved in illegal practices."

Meenu Mehta, Chairperson, CWC-1, said," A Whatsapp group was created with all the district CWCs, senior officers of DECD, CCIs in charges. We received two such cases related to fake child racket adoption messages in the group and immediate action was taken."