Delhi govt holds exhibition of alternatives to single-use plastic

New Delhi: Environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced that the Delhi government is launching a new Green Start-up policy to promote alternatives to single use plastic.

In relation to this, an exhibition on alternatives of single-use plastic was organised at the Delhi Secretariat alongside the meeting chaired by Rai with new start-ups and self-help groups working on single use plastic alternatives and concerned officials at the Delhi Secretariat. After the meeting, Rai visited the stalls set by various eco-friendly initiatives.

Rai said that in order to reduce the usage of single use plastics a public awareness campaign is required. He added that the Delhi government has banned all single-use plastic goods in all Delhi Secretariat offices starting on June 1. "However, the government faces two obstacles in eliminating single-use plastic. In which, first, the influence on people's income related with the production, supply, and sale of single-use plastics is considered, and second how to increase the reach of alternatives of single-use plastics amongst the general public," he said.

During the meeting with various stakeholders the decision of organising a week-long fair in the month of June was taken. All the start-ups and self help groups can exhibit their alternatives to single use plastic in the fair which will help in creating awareness among the citizens. Rai said, " In addition, the government will introduce a new green startup policy for those involved in the manufacturing of single-use plastics at this fair, allowing them to enter the market of single-use plastic alternatives and also will provide financial aid to them."

More than 200 people from 17 start-ups participated in the exhibition at the Secretariat. In this exhibition other single use plastic alternatives like pottery, cloth bags made of paper and jute, crockery made of biodegradable items were displayed. The government has also issued an order to MCD to make a list of shops involved in the sale of single use plastic. A work project will be created for them in the future linking them with start-ups working on other alternatives to single use plastics.