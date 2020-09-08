Delhi govt grants Rs 15 cr in aids to IPU students

new delhi: The Delhi government has provided Rs 15.34 crore as financial assistance to 2,690 students of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) under their 'Merit-cum-means Linked Financial in the academic year of 2019-20.



In a press note, the University said that the state government had earlier provided Rs 9.62 crore to 1,778 students for academic year 2018-19 while Rs 3.65 crores to 740 students during 2017-18 as part of the assistance.

Under the scheme, the student is reimbursed the full fee if he or she has scored 60% or above in the last qualifying exam and belongs to a family covered under the National Food Security Mission.

Similarly, half the amount is returned if the student is not covered under the mission but his or her annual family income is confined to Rs 2.50 lakhs, while 25% of the fee is reimbursed if the student is not covered under the mission but the family's annual income is between Rs 2.50 lakhs to Rs 6 lakhs, Nalini Ranjan, PRO of GGSIP University

said. The scheme aims to extend financial assistance to meritorious and impoverished students pursuing higher education in government institutions.