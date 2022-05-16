Delhi govt gives nod for formation of dental surgeons' cadre: Officials

New Delhi: Delhi government has approved the formation of a cadre of dental surgeons through which doctors, who had been providing services in various hospitals in the city on a temporary basis, will now be regularised, officials said.



This cadre of dental surgeons is the "first of its kind" in the country, the health minister's office claimed in a statement. "In an extension of its efforts to strengthen the overall health infrastructure in Delhi, the Kejriwal Government has given approval for the formation of a cadre for the Dental Surgeon Service Rules," it said.

"With the introduction of this cadre, the doctors who had been providing their services in various hospitals in Delhi on a temporary basis will now be regularised. This will also facilitate the recruitment of new doctors regularly," it added.

Dental surgeons have been demanding the formation of such a cadre for many years. The dentists were provisionally appointed in 1998 while the dental cadre rules were formed nearly 23 years after their recruitment, the statement said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the Kejriwal government recently approved the formation of a cadre for Dental Surgeon Service Rules.