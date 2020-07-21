Delhi govt gets watchdog notice over CBSE ads

new delhi: A Supreme Court-mandated committee on content regulation in government advertising has issued a notice to the Delhi government over an advertisement issued by it last week with regards to the performance of state government schools in the CBSE 12th standard board exams.

"Historic! Delhi government schools class 12 results — 98 per cent," said the Delhi government advertisement, which was published in several newspapers on July 16.

The Supreme Court-mandated Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA) issued the notice to the Delhi government and demanded a reply to various issues, like cost to the exchequer and purpose of publishing it in editions other than in Delhi, within 60 days upon receiving the notice.