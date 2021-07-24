'Delhi govt gave Rs 293 cr to North MCD in advance to help it disburse salaries'

Gurugram: The Delhi government has given an advance of Rs. 293 crore to help the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi disburse the salaries of its employees.



The decision was made in a cabinet meeting following which the government has given the amount way ahead of due time.

The tiff between the state government and the MCD over non-payment of salaries of MCD employees has taken a new turn with the State's Urban Development Minister Satyendra Jain stating that Rs 293 cr was released to the North MCD on Thursday.

"Yesterday, the Delhi Government gave an advance of Rs. 293 crore to the North MCD to help them pay the salaries of employees. They were facing a problem in paying the salaries of the employees. Now, we hope that they release the salaries as soon as possible. We have given them an advance for the next installment which is not due yet," the Urban Development Minister said.

The amount released was ahead of the due date as the Corporation was facing troubles in paying salaries to its employees, Jain clarified.

The Minister while making the announcement at a press conference on Friday added that the allegations made by Delhi State BJP president Adesh Gupta about his house being attacked is all drama.