Delhi govt forms 12-member expert panel to explore economic reforms

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday formed a 12-member expert committee to explore economic reform measures to help businesses recover from the impact of Covid-19.



The committee will do a comprehensive analysis and make suggestions regarding the measures which should be initiated by various departments, autonomous bodies, local bodies and MCDs to help people and the businesses.

Vice-Chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC), Jasmine Shah will head this committee.

Other members of the committee are commissioners of the labour department and industries department, SDMC, special secretary of the environment department, and representatives of various industries including trade, manufacturing, automobile, finance, and hospitality, among others.

"Through this Committee, we look forward to collaborating with key industry representatives and identifying specific additional measures that government agencies can take to shorten the process of

economic recovery," Jasmine Shah said.

The order passed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority regarding the formation of this committee noted: "The committee shall explore reform measures that will improve ease of doing business in Delhi and shorten the process of economic recovery from the impact of Covid-19."