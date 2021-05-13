'Delhi govt failing to distribute ration to 72L people'

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leaders, including party MLAs, on Wednesday staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, accusing the Delhi government of failing to distribute ration to 72 lakh people during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.



Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, who led the protest, said lakhs of people, including the poor and marginalized and the 72 lakh ration card holders, were being deprived of free ration for May and June, announced by the Narendra Modi government, due to the failure of the Delhi government.

He demanded that the Delhi government take steps to implement the scheme without any further delay.

The delegation, including Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, submitted a memorandum addressed to the chief minister, during the protest.