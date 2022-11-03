Delhi govt extends power subsidy application window till November 15

New Delhi: In a huge relief to the consumers who missed the electricity subsidy application window, the Delhi government on Thursday decided to extend the electricity subsidy application window till November 15.



The application window had closed on October 31 and taking cognizance of requests of the people who missed the window, the Delhi government decided to extend the time period. There are 58 lakh electricity consumers in Delhi, out of which 47 lakh consumers received subsidy and around 35 lakh consumers have opted-in so far.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "The last date for registration for the free electricity scheme in Delhi has now been extended till November 15, Delhiites who register till November 15 will continue to get the benefit of free electricity scheme."

As per a government statement, there are many consumers who have missed the window of applying due to lack of awareness, while some have not been able to apply due to technical reasons. After the end of the application period, there was a demand from these consumers to give some more time, so that they too can apply. CM Arvind Kejriwal took cognisance of the demand and noted that consumers who want to take subsidy should not be deprived of applying due to lack of information. An awareness program is also being run on the instructions of CM Kejriwal. Thus it was decided to extend the application period till November 15. On the instructions of the CM, Deputy Chief Minister and Power Minister Manish Sisodia approved this proposal on Thursday.

Applications for the subsidy on electricity were being taken from September 15, 2022. The Delhi government had sent a form along with the bill to all the consumers to apply. Apart from this, a number 70113111111 has been issued, on which one can also get the form by giving a missed call or sending a message on WhatsApp.

The applicants are being informed by SMS and email that they have been registered and their subsidy will continue. The last date to apply for this was October 31.

The Delhi government provides 200 units of electricity absolutely free to all the residents in Delhi, while from 201 to 400 units, half the rate is charged. There are about 58 lakh domestic consumers in Delhi. Out of this 47 lakh electricity consumers get subsidy. At the same time, out of these 47 lakh consumers, there are about 30 lakh consumers whose electricity bills come to zero, while the electricity bills of 16 to 17 lakh consumers come as per half rates.