Delhi govt enhances compensation for residential units damaged in riots

New Delhi: The Delhi Government in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday decided to enhance compensation provided to victims of damaged residential units in riot-affected areas of North East Delhi. Earlier, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh was being provided in case of total damage, Rs 4 lakh to the owners and Rs 1 lakh to the tenants. However, during disbursal it was found that there were multiple owners and multiple tenants living in the same building itself. Therefore, Delhi government has now decided to treat each floor as a different residential unit.



As per the decision, for total damage to a residential property, a compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the owner of each floor and Rs 1 lakh for loss of household items to be divided among occupants or tenants of that floor.

Substantial damage

In case of substantial damage, earlier a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh – Rs 2 lakh to the owner and Rs 50,000 to the tenant – was being provided. Now the compensation amount of Rs 2 lakh for damage to structure will be divided among the owners of the floor, and Rs 50,000 for loss of household items will be divided among occupants of that floor. The Cabinet also decided to revise the compensation amount of Rs 15,000 to 25,000, for minor damage in residential units. Immediate relief of Rs 25,000 will also be released for each floor for the loss of household items and will be divided among the occupants or tenants.

Looting and theft

Several instances of theft and vandalism of commercial establishments with no insurance had also been brought to notice, which does not include fire or severe damage to the property. The Delhi government has decided that a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for cases of complete theft or looting or vandalism of residential units, and Rs 50,000 for partial looting and theft will be provided. It was also decided to include "looting/theft" in the category of damage to uninsured commercial property or loss of articles as per the earlier Cabinet decision passed. However, in all such cases, the furnishing of a copy of FIR has been made mandatory.

CM Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for damage to e-rickshaw. The Cabinet has now decided to provide the same amount as compensation for damage to e-scooty. A further proposal for providing compensation for schools damaged during the riots was also approved by the Cabinet. Rs 5 lakh for schools with enrollment up to 1,000 students, and Rs 10 lakh for schools with enrollment more than 1,000 students was approved.