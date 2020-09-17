Delhi govt directs schools to observe 'dry day' once a week to prevent mosquito breeding

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to observe "dry day" once a week during which coolers, flower pots, bird pots, water containers, stagnant water and other possible sites be checked thoroughly to prevent mosquito breeding. The move is part of the awareness campaign for school students against vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

"The rainy season is most conducive for vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria which spread during this time every year. These are all mosquito generated diseases and they sometimes gain epidemic proportions if preventive measures are not taken.

"Prevention is the best method to control any disease. In order to control and prevent the outbreak, it is essential to prevent breeding of mosquitoes and students should be made aware of this," the DoE said in a letter to school principals. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic all the schools are closed for students and hence all heads of schools are directed to utilize the facilities of social media and mass messaging to give instructions to students to follow at home, it added.