Delhi govt directs DMs to facilitate COVID-19 testing for kids in CCIs

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed District Magistrates to facilitate the COVID testing for children residing in all the child care institutions (CCIs) to prevent the possible spread of infection among the children.



In a letter to DMs, Department of Women and Child Development (Delhi government) wrote there are 26 government-run and 75 NGO run CCIs in Delhi which provide care and protection services to hundreds of children.

"In the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic and rise in the number of cases, it has become necessary to take remedial measures in the best interest of children residing in CCI, both Govt and NGO, for ensuring all possible safeguards against Covid 19 pandemic," wrote a senior official from WCD in the letter.

The official further wrote to DMs to kindly facilitate the COVID testing for children residing in all the Child Care Institutions to prevent the possible spread of infection among the children.

"It is further requested to facilitate the admission of children who tested positive in the COVID care facility set up in the districts, to provide proper health care facilities to infected children and also to isolate them from other children residing in CCIs," the letter read. The letter was written on April 30.

According to officials, the fourth wave of COVID-19 is infecting children more and seeing the situation, focus has been given to those children who live in CCIs.

In an order to stakeholders, the government wrote, "Accordingly, all are once again directed to create reception unit in their respective child care institutions, wherein new admission children can be placed for 14 days of the quarantine period.

"As per the order, in case any child is found COVID-19 positive in any CCI, the superintendent, home in-charges, the person in-charges are hereby directed to coordinate with COVID-19 care centres designated by the Delhi government for further care and treatment.