Delhi govt directs clubs and restro-bars to share their locations using Google Maps

New Delhi: The Delhi Excise Department has directed owners of clubs, restaurants and hotels in the city to share the location of their establishments using Google Maps, a move aimed at preparing a digital database, officials said on Monday.

The department said non-compliance with its directions will be viewed seriously. There are over 1,000 hotels, clubs and restro-bars in the national capital with excise licences to serve liquor to their customers.

In a written communication, the department has asked the establishments to send information relating to their location using longitude and latitude.

An official said the move will also help to know the geographic locations of such establishments in a particular area.

"It is digitally easy to find the location of clubs, hotels and restaurants in a particular area. If we have a digital database, we can take decisions accordingly. Such a database can also be utilised for excise policy in the coming months," the official told, adding that the move is part of excise reforms.

Another official said there are some areas that have a sufficient number of clubs and restaurants, but there are also other areas where such establishments are not in good numbers.