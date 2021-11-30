Delhi govt defends doorstep ration delivery scheme in HC

New Delhi: The Delhi government Monday defended its Doorstep Delivery of Ration Scheme before the Delhi High Court, saying that it is a complete misconception that fair price shops cease to exist on implementation of the scheme.



The Delhi government contended that it is an optional scheme and beneficiaries can opt-out anytime and that not a single beneficiary has questioned the mode and manner of implementation of the scheme.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the emphasis is that the fair price shops (FPS) should not be ousted from the system with the implementation of the scheme.

The Centre's submission is that FPS is an integral part of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), therefore, you cannot do away with that, the bench said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, submitted that it was a misconception that the State is seeking to do away with FPS.

In last two years, there is home delivery of everything, be it COVID generated or non-COVID generated. It is a complete misconception or wrongly implied that FPS seizes to exist. This doorstep delivery is an optional scheme and beneficiaries can opt-out anytime. This is nothing but proxy litigation set up by somebody else who is not the petitioner, Singhvi argued.

He further said with the march of technology, doorstep delivery becomes the norm, and this is something that needs applause and not criticism.

He said states like Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka's Bengaluru have identical doorstep delivery schemes.

The court, which was hearing a plea by Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh challenging the Delhi government's scheme for doorstep delivery of ration, Mukhymantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna, listed the matter for further arguments on December 3.