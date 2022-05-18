Delhi govt committee may suggest increase in auto and taxi fares

New Delhi: A Delhi government committee tasked with fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis is likely to recommend a proportionate increase in fares with respect to the rise in CNG prices in the national capital, sources said on Tuesday.

Some auto and taxi unions have expressed concerns over the likely increase in fares, saying it will stiffen their competition with cab aggregators who offer rides at subsidized rates, and also shared their concerns with the panel.

Amid rising fuel prices, the Delhi government last month had set up a committee for fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis. The committee is likely to finalise its report by the end of this week.

Some members of the government panel have been travelling by taxis and autos for the past two weeks to understand the demands and expectations of drivers.

"For the last 15 days, officials are roaming around in auto-rickshaws and taxis in Delhi to know the demands of the drivers and their expectations from the fare revision exercise.

"This is being done to gain their feedback on the fare revision since they are the major stakeholders," said a source.

The deadline for submission of the report expires this week, the source said, adding that the report will be submitted to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and will then go for cabinet approval.