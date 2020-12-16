Delhi govt calls one-day special session of Assembly tomorrow

New Delhi: The AAP government has called a one-day special session of the Assembly on Thursday to discuss alleged misappropriation of Rs 2,400 crore by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Tuesday, "A special session of Delhi Assembly on misappropriation of Rs 2400 crore in MCD will be held on Thursday."

Laders of the ruling AAP have sharpened attack on the BJP-ruled municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) over the alleged misappropriation of funds ahead of civic polls due in 2022.

The BJP has rubbished the allegation and said there was no corruption or manipulation in settling of dues between two government bodies as reportedly done by North and South Delhi municipal corporations.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the BJP-led MCD has become desperate and as a last resort has asked the Safai Karamcharis to join the protest of Mayors outside CM's residence and if they fail to do so then their pending salaries of the last three months will not be cleared.

He said, "In an attention-seeking strategy, the Delhi BJP has stooped down to a very dirty political stunt. Yesterday a top leader of the BJP met the representatives of the Safai Karamchari union of Delhi and threatened them. The BJP has told the safai Karamcharis that if they do not join the protest of the mayors and sit outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister then the BJP ruled MCD will not clear their due salary."

Bhardwaj said that the BJP has become so desperate that the MCD officials are pulling down hoardings where people have raised questions on the scam.

The BJP ruled MCD is also sending legal notices to the vendors who have put up these hoardings and threatened to take action against them if they do not pull down those hoardings, he said.

The AAP leader assured that even if people forget about the scam his party will go door-to-door and apprise people about it. Whenever the MCD wants to divert the attention from the real issues then they stop the salaries of the Safai Karamcharis, he added.

"There are high court orders which dates back to May 27, 2016 and July 11, 2016

which clearly directed the MCD to pay the regular salaries to the Safai Karamcharis," Bharadwaj said.

The AAP MLA also alleged that the Corporation has not been taking money from the contractors who owe the MCD.

"Around 1.5 years back the BJP ruled MCD sold the land of Gandhi Maidan to the Omaxe builder at a price of Rs 300 crores. The builder has started selling the shops but the MCD has not yet taken the money from them. The BJP ruled MCD is giving them extension every year. The BJP ruled MCD is supposed to get crores of rupees from the income tax department but this transaction is also pending," he alleged.