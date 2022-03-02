Delhi govt called us out for merging schools, now they're doing the same: SDMC hits back

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) Standing Committee Chairman Col. (R.) B K Oberoi responded to the allegations made by the Delhi government regarding the closing of SDMC schools due to lack of resources and children on Tuesday.



Oberoi said that the Delhi government had made false allegations against SDMC previously, stating that they are merging 29 schools of double shifts into only morning shifts and the AAP alleged that the SDMC is closing its schools as the number of students is reducing in SDMC schools.

However, now the Delhi government is merging its double shift school into single shift (in morning only). The Delhi government in November 2019 had started the process of merging its 92 evening shift schools. In this series, the Delhi government, on January 13, 2022 had ordered merging of 13 schools and to turn them into six morning shift schools, as per Oberoi.

He also asked the Delhi government to release outstanding dues of the MCDs.

SDMC officials stated that a total of 93,000 new students had taken admission in the current session in 568 SDMC schools and the civic agency had merged its 29 schools in which 14,549 were enrolled in 2019, 15,327 were enrolled in 2020-21 and 18,303 were enrolled in 2021-22.