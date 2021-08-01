Delhi govt asks private hosps to wind up Covid services at hotels attached earlier

New Delhi: The national capital recorded 58 new COVID-19 cases and one more death on Saturday, while the positivity rate slightly decreased to 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. The single new fatality pushed the death toll in the city to 25,053, according to the latest bulletin.



The national capital logged 63 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent. The last time zero deaths were reported in the city was Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has now directed private hospitals to discontinue their extended Covid facilities at hotels with immediate effect in view of the marked improvement in the rate of Covid infections here.

The government had issued an order earlier during the second wave linking hotels with private hospitals in order to convert them into extended Covid facilities in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases and also to augment bed capacity in the national capital.

"It has been decided to discontinue the scheme of creation of health care facilities at hotels by private hospitals which was operationalised earlier. All concerned private hospitals are, accordingly, directed to wind up the facilities operating in hotels with immediate effect," the new order issued on July 29 said.

Delhi had faced a brutal second Covid wave with shortage of beds and oxygen adding to the woes. Significantly, this shortage in beds had suddenly hit the city, days after it had decided to wind down large Covid facilities just after a previous wave of infections had subsided.

The number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. The number of deaths per day has also been declining.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stands at 14,36,207 while the overall fatalities count is 25,052. With the decline in cases, hospital beds have also freed up. According to data, out of 12,283 beds in hospitals, 333 are occupied.