Delhi govt asks district heads to prepare migrant workers' list

New Delhi: In a move aimed at facilitating stranded migrant workers to reach their homes safely, the Delhi government announced a standard operating procedure (SoP) for the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and other to persons stranded at different places.



As per the SoP released by the Delhi government's Disaster Management Authority, all district magistrates have been tasked to supervise the preparation of a comprehensive database of all such persons who have been stranded in the capital city.

As per the SoP, the additional district magistrates of respective districts and their counterpart additional deputy commissioners of police have been designated as district nodal officers. All the nodal officers have been tasked to prepare the data base after collecting the details from online collected data through the portal developed by the DUSIB. DUSIB CEO Gopal Mohan and DDC member-cum-NIC scientist Sandeep Jain have also been tasked to help in preparation of the list. Meanwhile, Social Welfare Secretary PK Gupta has been designated as state nodal officer of Delhi who will coordinate the entire process and exercise of movement of persons outside Delhi. In cases of Delhi residents stranded in other states, the state government would allow the entry of only those found asymptomatic after proper screening by the authorities in the state where Delhi residents are stranded and on their arrival all of them would be assessed by the state health department's team.