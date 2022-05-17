Delhi govt approves multi-modal integration system at Karkardooma Court Metro station

New Delhi: The Delhi government has provided administrative approval and expenditure sanction of Rs 45.31 lakh for the improvement of the 'multi-modal integration' system at Karkardooma Court metro station in east Delhi, an official order said on Tuesday.



Under the project, connectivity of buses, autos and e-rickshaws will be made seamless around the metro station to ensure a hassle-free commute, officials said.

According to officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), the move will benefit thousands of commuters by providing last-mile connectivity options and decongestion of streets around the metro station.

Karkardooma Court Metro Station falls on the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro.

"In pursuance of the proposal of executive engineer Shahdara Road Division, PWD, I am directed to convey the administrative approval and expenditure sanction of the superintending engineer (Shahdara) for carrying out the work 'Improvement of Multi Modal Integration System' at Karkardooma Court metro station for an estimated cost of Rs 45,31,300," a PWD order said.

Earlier this month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had convened a meeting of PWD officials and emphasised on developing the MMI system near metro stations, bus terminals among others.

Sisodia, who also holds PWD portfolio, had approved the construction work of two MMI systems at IIT, Delhi, and Panchsheel Park metro stations at an estimated cost of Rs 4.59 crore.

As part of the project, better arrangements will be made for various modes of transport, including buses, autos, e-rickshaws at these emtro stations.