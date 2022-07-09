'Delhi govt, agencies fully prepared to contain cases of vector-borne diseases'
New Delhi: The Delhi government and all agencies in the city are "fully prepared to contain" cases of dengue and other vector-borne diseases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.
Over 140 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital so far this year, including 32 in June, a civic report had said on Monday.
"Delhi government and all agencies of Delhi are fully prepared to contain cases vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue. Today, had a long discussion with Union Health Minister @mansukhmandviya and health ministers of other states on this matter," Sisodia tweeted.
Mandaviya on Friday exhorted the states to launch 'Jan Abhiyaans' or public campaigns with 'log bhaagidari' (people's participation) to enthuse and engage citizens and communities to ensure there is no mosquito breeding in the neighbourhoods.
Mandaviya, who reviewed the preparedness for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases with 13 high-burden states, through video conference, said 'Log Bhagidaari' is pivotal for launching 'Jan Abhiyaan' for vector control and elimination, a Health Ministry statement said.
The 13 high-burden states are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan Tripura, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, the statement said.
Civic officials said dengue cases were being recorded earlier this year due to a congenial weather for mosquito-breeding.
Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths, the highest since
2016.
