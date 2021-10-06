Delhi govt again sends file on doorstep ration to L-G

New Delhi: The Delhi government has once again sent the file on doorstep delivery of ration to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal for approval — days after the Delhi High Court essentially allowed the government to divert ration from shops for this scheme.



The move has attracted much attention as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier appealed to the L-G for his approval which was not granted and was opposed by the Central government as well. He had then questioned that when burgers and pizzas can be delivered why not a necessity like monthly ration.

The CM had also remarked about how the ration mafia syndicate was very strong in the Capital and how the entire doorstep delivery scheme will be instrumental in disbanding it along with helping in preventing the theft of ration and oppression of the poor. Under the scheme, the agent delivering home the ration will have to match the thumb impression of the ration card holder with a machine thus reducing the chances of theft.

"The Kejriwal government is committed towards the people of Delhi and their welfare and will do its best to implement the doorstep delivery scheme of ration, while the LG and the central government oppose it," the government said in a statement.

After the implementation of the 'Mukhyamantri Ghar-Ghar Ration' scheme, the card holders will not have to wait for the opening of ration shops and avoid standing in long queues. In doorstep delivery, the ration reaches home in a packet, which reduces the chances of any possibility of quality degradation or adulteration. There will be no possibility of anyone getting less ration. Beneficiaries also do not have to pay any convenience fee for taking ration.

The CM said that his government was about to start the ration delivery scheme but the central government through the L-G had stopped it a week before it was set to start.

The matter was heard by the High Court on September 27, during which the Court took note of the counsel's submission that most of the beneficiaries have opted for

supply of ration at their doorstep and the Delhi government will also give an option to the beneficiaries to opt out of the scheme if they so desire and go back to collecting ration from the designated FPS.