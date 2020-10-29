Delhi govt adds 1,330 seats to 9 courses at Indraprastha University

New Delhi: In a move that might bring relief to some high school graduates in the city who want to pursue higher education, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it had added around 1,330 seats for nine existing courses at the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) for the 2020-21 academic session.



Announcing the move, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the seats would be added to IP University-affiliated colleges for nine courses, including both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

"This is good news for students looking to pursue higher education this year as 1,330 additional seats will be available to them now," Sisodia said, adding that the increase in seats is as good as opening five to six new colleges.

Out of the 1,330 seats, maximum seats have been allotted to B.Tech (630 seats) while B.Voc has been allotted 20 seats, BBA 120 seats, B.Com 220 seats, BA Economics 120 seats, BCA 90 seats, MBA 60 seats, M.Sc. Yoga 15 seats, and M.Voc 55 seats.

"When a new college opens up in this country, barely 200-odd seats are made available for students. If you look at these new seats, the Delhi government is providing the equivalent of at least 5-6 new colleges for students. It's a good opportunity for our children," Sisodia added.

After the addition of the new seats, B.Tech will now have 7,110 seats while MBA will have 2,470 in total. B.Voc seats will go up to 770 and total seats in BBA course will be 7,845. B.Com (Honours) will now have 2,145 seats in total, B.A (Economics) will have 420. Now, BCA with the addition of 90 sets will have 2,625 seats in total, M.Sc (Yoga) will have 30 seats and M.Voc will have 100 altogether.

Vice-Chancellor of IPU, Professor Mahesh Verma welcomed the move and said this would allow the varsity to admit more students in various courses at various colleges.