Delhi government supports plea challenging appointment of SPPs

new delhi: After flying under the radar for months, the issue of prosecutors for the north-east Delhi riots cases has reared its head once again, with the Delhi government maintaining on Wednesday before the High Court here that it was against the appointment of the Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs) for the riots cases.



Justice Navin Chawla of the Delhi High Court was hearing a petition by the Delhi Prosecutors Welfare Association (DPWA), challenging a Delhi government order approving the appointment of 11 SPPs.

A senior lawyer representing the Delhi government told Justice Chawla, "We are also saying what the petitioner has said is right. There are judgments of a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court which cover the issue (raised in the plea)."

Interestingly, the DPWA, in their plea argued that the appointment of the SPPs, including that of Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta was not maintainable as it was approved on the recommendations of the police, which it argued was in violation of the scheme provided under the CrPC.

While the plea essentially challenges a Delhi government order approving the appointment, the petitioner association also clearly mentioned that the Delhi government had twice rejected the appointments and had accord approval after the President's office had stepped in.

The court said the matter would be heard on November 9 and gave liberty to the association's lawyers — Kushal Kumar and Aditya Kapoor — to file additional documents

on record.