Delhi government now seeks Covid report from CCIs thrice a week

New Delhi: With many children going into child care institutions after being orphaned by the second wave of the pandemic, the Delhi government has now sought three reports a week from childcare institutions in the city on the health and wellbeing of the children housed there.



The Department of Women and Child Development of the Delhi government has now prepared a Pro-forma to be supplied to each of these institutions and filled out thrice a week with information on how many children are sick and showing Covid symptoms, among other data.

The instructions have been given out to superintendents and home in-charges of all government and NGO-run child care institutions (CCIs) across the Capital.

As per the Department of Women and Child Development, a District Task Force in collaboration with the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has been constituted to take cognisance of the needs of child care institutions under their jurisdiction, and fulfill all such necessities.

The DTF is expected to oversee the necessities in issues related to health, food, transport, medication, and other essentials for the children, and ensuring their redressal in a timely manner.

"In the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic and rise in the number of cases, for the best interest of children residing in CCI, needs assessment of CCIs is of paramount importance," an official told the in-charges (CCIs).

The sharing of this data will enable them to gather the needed information and planning to plug the gaps in time through collective efforts and convergence of resources, another official said.

The WCD has designed a 'Google form' which is required to be filled by all the CCIs in Delhi every Monday, Wednesday and Friday forenoon. The form contains various questions including those on the current number of children at the CCI, count of caregiver staff, count of medical officer (physician) staff, how many children are currently sick at the CCI in total, how many children are showing COVID symptoms at the CCI.

Superintendents and home in-charges of all CCIs have been directed to ensure that accurate and authentic information is being given in the Google form before 12 noon on the designated days. "The District Task Force is expected to facilitate the process and also make need assessment based on their interactions with various CCIs," one of the above-quoted officials said.

Earlier, a committee was constituted by the WCD Department to visit all government and NGO-run institutions to inspect and assess requirements for establishing isolation facilities so that the overall interest of the health of children and the supporting staff was served.

"The committee was also directed to coordinate with the District Magistrate in their concerned district and take action in this regard so that the COVID testing centre, COVID isolation centre and COVID health centre can be designated to provide facilities of care and protection to all the children," the order read.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday visited the Sanskar Ashram Children's home for boys and girls to review the facilities there. Gautam said the children are getting world-class facilities at these homes. The minister has been visiting old age homes, child care homes and all other institutions of the various departments during the lockdown.