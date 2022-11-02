Delhi government launches revamped 'One Delhi' app

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday launched the revamped version of the 'One Delhi' app, an all-in-one mobile app to navigate public transport in the capital with the provision of features like live tracking of over 7,300 buses, and finding the exact waiting time of the buses at the bus stop. As per a government statement, the information on each bus route will enable people to plan their journey to their offices or home in a more reliable manner.



The app was inaugurated by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Vice Chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, Shri Jasmine Shah. The app is available on both Android and iOS devices.

The 'One Delhi' app was envisioned nearly 2 years back by Gahlot to provide a one-stop shop to address many challenges with accessing the public transport system in Delhi, particularly to provide more reliable and convenient bus services for the people. The major reasons for people not taking a bus for their city travel are lack of knowledge about bus routes and lack of adherence to the time schedule of buses owing to traffic jams. It leads to unreliability while planning one's travel, unlike metro services which are available at good frequency.

During the inauguration Ghalot said, "With the launch of All in one Public Transport 'One Delhi' app today, it will make Bus travel more Reliable and help in better planning of your city travel. The project was the outcome of 3 years of collaboration between many departments and agencies, like the Transport Department, Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC), IIIT Delhi, Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). I thank DDC for playing the crucial role of ensuring coordination and collaboration across various partners."

CM Arvind Kejriwal later tweeted, "After revolutionising Delhi's education and health, an important step has been taken today towards making Delhi's transport system world-class. Through 'One Delhi' mobile app, you can live track all buses, book bus tickets and daily passes online, share your feedback, and get all information related to Electric Vehicle chargers."