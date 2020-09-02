Delhi government inducts two more colleges into NSUT

New Delhi: The Delhi Government in a swift move on Tuesday has brought Brahm Prakash Government Engineering College and Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication, Technology, and Research under the umbrella of Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT). This move will create 360 additional seats in the BTech course and 72 in the MTech course and ramp up the all-round development of the two colleges, the education department said.



"The growth rate of these Institutes was not encouraging despite their existence for more than 12 years," an official statement from the Education department mentioned. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "It will enable the colleges to progress in a more directed manner, considering NSUT's history, academic prowess & partnerships with the industry. I congratulate NSUT, CBPGECJ, and AIACT&R for this new beginning."

The two new campuses at –Jaffarpur and Geeta Colony – will specialise in Civil, Information Technology and Mechanical Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering and Computer Science Engineering at their respective campuses.

Admissions in NSUT were done through the JEE, which will be followed for the new admissions and degrees will be awarded under the University's name but for those who are already enrolled at the new campuses, their fees and course structure will remain the same.

The fees for newly enrolled students will be decided by NSUT while the degrees of currently enrolled students will continue to be under GGSIP University. The newly enrolled students after the integration will be given a degree under NSUT.

"Till now, the best placement packages offered to the IT students of CBPGEC and AIACT&R used to fall between 3.5 to 6.5 lakh CTC. On the other hand, the average package offered to an NSUT student is 11.5 lakh and the maximum package goes up to 70 lacs CTC," the statement

added.