New Delhi: New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday said that the Delhi government has diverted the attention of the people from the real issues and with the efforts of the Centre and MCD, Delhi became clean and developed.



Lekhi said that the people of Delhi were scared and worried about the increasing pollution but BJP government at the Centre did all the works to reduce pollution which Aam Aadmi Party government did not do. Now Aam Aadmi Party has become Akele Arvind Party which makes new announcements in place of work. Delhi government has withheld a fund of about Rs 10,000 crore of MCD and development work is getting hampered.

She said that due to the efforts of the Central Government, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers were installed in Delhi but Kejriwal government did not spend 100 rupees for this. Kejriwal government received 12,000 crore green cess for pollution control in Delhi but even 18 percent of it was not used. Aam Aadmi Party had promised to plant 35 lakh trees.

In place of planting new trees, the Kejriwal government cut 18000 trees. National Green Tribunal imposed a fine ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 50 crore on the Delhi government for not controlling Delhi's increasing pollution, but Kejriwal did not show concern about it and continued to promote himself.

Lekhi said that with the help of NGO, MCD planted 60,000 trees, saplings and constructed 11,000 parks in Delhi, worked to stop single-use plastic, work of about 238 vertical gardens have also been completed. 40 water spraying tankers, two super-sucker machines, six suction-cum-jetting machines and four auto-mounted litter-pickers and other machines worth Rs 70 crore were introduced to fight pollution at the national level.

To keep Delhi clean, 800 community toilets and 700 public toilets were built, 150 mobile toilet vans were installed, and around 26,000 dustbins of 100-liter capacity were placed on both sides of the roads, about 1.80 lakh dustbins of 12 liter capacity were distributed to the people. BJP government at the Center solved the problems of the people of Delhi and only BJP government in Delhi can open new ways of development, to which the people of Delhi also agree.