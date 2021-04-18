Delhi goes back to square one

New Delhi: Roads, markets, buses and Metro trains were largely empty on Saturday as the national Capital, grapplingwith soaring COVID-19 cases, observed weekend curfew, with Chief MinisterArvind Kejriwal appealing to people to adhere to the restrictions.



The weekend curfew, aimed at breaking the chain of spiralling coronavirus infections, was clamped at 10 pm on Friday and will continue till 5 am onMonday.

Only a few passengers were seen travelling on buses and Metro trains in thecity.

"We are not allowing anyone to come inside the restaurant, even delivery boys are standing outside to take their orders," an owner of a restaurant in Cannaught Place said.

Major markets, including Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, KhariBaoli and Karol Bagh, and industrial areas like Bawana, Narela, Okhla, wore adeserted look during the day.

Brijesh Goel, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry, said the tradersfollowed the Delhi government's direction on the new restrictions completely.

"All the wholesale and retail markets and factories in the city were closed.The weekend curfew was 100 per cent successful. We had talked to our tradersand sought their support to the move.

"Traders will also follow any other measure the government takes to checkthe spread of COVID-19," Goel said.

However, there was exception near facilities like the LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, AIIMS and ISBTs — Kashmiri Gate, Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan, where people were seen taking the public transport.

Those going to inter-sate bus terminals, airports and railway stations, have been exempted from the weekend curfew if they show valid tickets. On Saturday, shops providing essential services, including pharmacies, grocerystores, food outlets and banks, remained open.

Food delivery service agents were also seen on the roads as the Delhi DisasterManagement Authority has given permission to restaurants for home deliveryservices.

A senior transport department officer said buses ran almost empty as only thoseassociated with essential services and having valid e-pass were allowed toboard.

"Metro services are running smoothly and all those who are authorised totravel as per the exemptions from the DDMA, are being allowed," a DMRCspokesperson said.

"The headway of 15 minutes being maintained in the main lines," hesaid.

Shahdul (35), an auto-rickshaw driver looking for passengers at Green Park,said there are not many passengers on the roads from Saturday morning.

"Due to the curfew, there are not many passengers today. I have got twobookings since the morning," he said.

Municipal services, such as the collection of garbage, watering of plants, and sweeping of the roads, continue too. Meanwhile, NGOs were also seen providing food and basic necessities to the homeless. Outside Bangala Sahib, a long line of people were seen waiting for the food. The gurudwara was providing food to those living in shelter nearby.