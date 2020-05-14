Delhi: Ghazipur vegetable market closed for two days after two APMC staff test positive for Covid-19
Two Ghazipur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) officials – a 59-year-old secretary and a 54-year-old assistant secretary – have tested positive for COVID-19. The Ghazipur fruit and vegetable market has, therefore, been shut down Thursday and Friday for sanitisation.
The secretary and his assistant secretary used to work and make rounds at both the Ghazipur and Azadpur markets every week.
The assistant secretary is symptomatic and got tested on May 6 and his results came on May 8. He has been hospitalised at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.
The secretary decided to get his samples taken Monday at the Mohalla clinic at the Azadpur market where screening is taking place, and his results came positive Wednesday. Since he has no symptoms, he has been quarantined at his home in Kamla Nagar.
Arun Kumar Mishra, district magistrate of east Delhi district, told The Indian Express, "One trader had tested positive around 20 days ago – he has recovered also. Then, shops were sanitised and then opened a few days later. Besides him, and the two officials now, there are no other positive cases that have come to light from Ghazipur."
(Inputs and image from theindianexpress.com)
