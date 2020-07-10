Delhi gets new CEO

New Delhi: G Narendra Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, according to an official order. His name was nominated by the Election Commission of India in June. Kumar is a 1989-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories) cadre.



On Wednesday, Lt Governor Anil Baijal appointed him as the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi and also the Principal Secretary (Elections).

Meanwhile, official sources said Praveen Gupta has been appointed as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Rajasthan.

Nitin Khade has been appointed as the CEO of Assam, they said.