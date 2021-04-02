Delhi Gate intersection to get a facelift starting today

New Delhi: The Delhi Gate intersection in the heart of the Capital is all set to wear a renewed look from today (Friday), with the Delhi Police starting the trial of a new traffic management system that it has come up with after extensive research and surveys by a team of traffic police and the World Resources Institute. "Now, Delhi Traffic Police is going to conduct a drive-by employing the changes suggested by WRI on April 2. The trial would be done by simply placing barricades and cones in an organized manner to define the proposed infrastructure changes," the official said. The large-scale Junction will be converted to a more manageable, efficient and safe scale by removing the residual spaces.



Police said safer pedestrian crossings will be marked with the shortest distance possible with refuge islands as a waiting area. Barricades will also be placed to discourage wrong-side, high-speed traffic movement in slip lanes and the service lanes. The trial will run for a few weeks to capture and compare the before and after data for various parameters and any modifications required. "Long-term measures will be suggested based on the analysis to permanently redesign the junction and align the roads for better road safety," the official said.

"Cones, barricades and planters will be placed to carry out temporary infrastructure changes for testing the design. Motorists travelling towards the Delhi Gate intersection are advised to slow down, drive safely, follow traffic rules, and adhere to the temporary installation," the official said. According to police, abide by speed limits around the junction to avoid any crashes, mishaps.