Delhi gang that robbed people after offering them lift busted, 4 held

New Delhi: Four members of a gang were arrested for allegedly posing as policemen and robbing people after offering them a lift, police said on Wednesday.

Robby (40), Rahul Kumar (29), Alik Abraham (37) and Rahul (27), all members of 'Lifafebaaz' gang, used to target those waiting for conveyance particularly on bus stands or roadsides, they said.

On the way, they posed themselves as policemen or officials of any law enforcing agency, according to police.

The accused used to tell victims that police checking is on the way ahead, and asked them to put their cash and valuables in an envelope.

To convince them, one of the accused persons also used to put his cash and valuables in another envelope. They also asked victims to share the PIN of their ATM cards, police said.

Meanwhile, the accused used to exchange the envelope with another similar-looking envelope and drop the victims on the way. Later, they used to withdraw money from ATMs and flee with the valuables.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "On Monday, based on an input received, a trap was laid on Ring Road and car with four people onboard was intercepted near a bus stand in Defence Colony. Upon enquiry and checking some suspicious articles were recovered and on further verification, they were found to be members of 'Lifafebaaz gang'."

Six stolen mobile phones, jewellery, 14 envelopes, a walkie-talkie and clothes resembling the police uniform were recovered from their possession, he said.

The car in which they were travelling was also found to be stolen from Hazrat Nizamuddin area, he said.

According to police, the accused are notorious criminals who have been involved in several cases of cheating, theft, robbery and Arms act in the past.

One of the accused Bobby has more than 50 criminal cases registered against him, the official said.



