Delhi firefighters rescued more than 2,400 birds in over 6 months

new delhi: Firefighters in the national capital rescued more than 2,400 birds between mid-March and September, with a maximum number of such cases being reported around Independence Day when people traditionally fly kites and leave many stray strings that create a death trap for them.



According to data shared by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they received 13,271 distress calls between March 15 and September 30 this year, of which 2,433 were for rescue of birds and 1,681 for animals.

Firefighters receive on an average 150-200 calls every month for rescue of birds or animals. And the number goes up sharply in the month of August.

This time, DFS received 882 calls for bird rescue and 345 calls for animal rescue in August alone, its director Atul Garg said.

He said the drastic rise in bird and animal rescue calls during August was due to the kite flying season, especially around Independence Day celebrations.

Fire services officials said most of the rescue calls they receive are for birds like crows, pigeons, parrots that either get stuck on electric wire or a tree due to kite string. Or, they get calls related to cows, cattle, dogs or cats which get stuck inside narrow lanes, closed spaces, sometimes even inside houses, in a pit, canal or a drain.

The officials that for rescue of birds and animals, a vehicle is sent along with a team consisting of four-five firemen.