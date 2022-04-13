Delhi: Fire breaks out at transit camp, 50 shanties gutted

New Delhi: Around 50 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out at transit camp in Delhi's Anand Parbat area on Tuesday afternoon, police said.



No casualties have been reported so far, they said. "A call about a fire was received at 2.12 pm in transit camp at Anand Parbat," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service. A total of 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control, he said, adding that around 50 shanties were gutted in the fire. The cause of fire is not known yet, he

added.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out at Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College auditorium on Tuesday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said. No injuries have been reported so far, the official said, adding that the fire was brought under control later.

"A call was received at 8.55 am about the blaze and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No injuries have been reported so far," Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services, said. The fire was doused by around 9:45 am. The cause of fire is not known yet and is being ascertained, he said.