Delhi Excise Policy: L-G Saxena takes note of 'lapses', seeks report from Chief Secretary

New Delhi: Close on the heels of his recommendation for a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the chief secretary to submit a report on the role of officers and civil servants in the alleged illegal formulation, amendments and implementation of the policy, official sources said on Saturday.



The L-G has also said appropriate action in accordance with law will be taken against such officers under whose watch the violations and lapses took place once the report is submitted and examined, the sources said.

It was the duty of the officers to highlight, flag and bring to the notice of the chief secretary or the competent authority concerned about the irregularities taking place under their watch, they added.

The sources claimed that according to the records available so far, it is more than evident that certain officers facilitated decisions that were in complete violation of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, 1991, the Transaction of Business Rules, 1993, the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.

"They also prima facie acted as proactive conduits in formulating and implementing illegal orders, solely at the behest of the excise minister," one of the sources said. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is the minister in-charge of the Delhi government's excise department.

"Taking serious note of the gross violations and deliberate lapses in the formulation, amendment and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, the LG has asked the chief secretary to submit a detailed report about the role played by officers and civil servants in the entire matter," one of the sources said.