Delhi Elections: Student volunteers help people to cast their votes

New Delhi: Vital participation was shown by student volunteers of the country in a democratic process on Saturday by helping senior citizens and specially-abled persons in casting their votes. Suman (16) and her friend Seema (16) were escorting a senior citizen on a wheelchair to the main gate of a polling booth in Ambedkar Nagar constituency. "If we want a good leader we all should vote it is important," Suman said.

Her friend Seema said, "Those who don't vote has no right to say that there is no development in Delhi." In Lok Sabha election 2019. For Poonam, it was her first experience helping people to locate their booths. "It is one of my best experiences so far people are happy with our work," she said.

Meanwhile, at Shahpur Jat in Hauz Khas, Pradeep (16) and Vishal (16) were assisting voters in the polling station. From the morning they were keeping a tab on the main gate of the polling station if any specially-abled or senior citizen came to the spot they rush there with the wheelchair and take them to pooling booth.

"So far we have taken three to four people to the polling booth. They were happy and gave blessings," Vishal said. Pradeep said," I learn a lot from this experience. People should use their voting rights to get good government." He further said that both of them were selected by their school for humanitarian work.

Delhi Police assists people :

The Delhi Police personnel posted in different polling stations assisted senior citizens, specially-abled people in reaching out to polling booths. Various photos were tweeted by official Twitter handles of DCPs along with photos embedded on each tweet related to Assembly Polls 2020.