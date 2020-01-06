Delhi election will be fought on govt's work : Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people of Delhi to put behind their political preferences and vote in favor of the progress and development of the state.



He also said that AAP will cater to positive campaigning and will accept suggestions from the opposition to add to their manifesto for the next tenure.

The Chief Minister said, "The Delhi assembly elections will be held based on the development done by us in Delhi. The people of Delhi have decided to vote on the basis of the improvement in the infrastructure of government schools and hospitals. We count these votes as positive votes, which will be in our favour because of all the development made by us in Delhi."

Kejriwal said, "They will judge the performance on the basis of whether the BJP handled the police, MCD and the DDA well, or whether the AAP provided good education and health, free electricity and water, developed roads, etc. The people of Delhi do not want to deteriorate the conditions of the city and turn it into an authority like the MCD. The people of Delhi are happy with the progress of the city across various sectors of education, health, power, water, etc."

"I want the people of Delhi to vote for us only if you believe that we have worked for you. We are only worthy of your votes if you believe we have done nothing for you. It takes a lot of strength to say something like this to your voters just before the elections," said the CM.

Kejriwal said, "I have worked in the capacity of the Chief Minister for every citizen of Delhi, irrespective of whether they belong to AAP, BJP or Congress. We improved the school infrastructure for every person irrespective of their political affiliations. We will start door-to-door campaigning soon by visiting every citizen of Delhi. We will also visit the BJP supporters and appeal to them that for the first time in 70 years, we have improved schools and hospitals for your families, do not let that stop. I will appeal to them to not vote for their party this time but to vote for the welfare of their city, their country and for the welfare of their families."

"We will have a positive campaign this time. We do not know how to render abusive politics. Yesterday, the Home Minister of India gave a speech in a program organized in Delhi. I had expected him to say something on the progress of Delhi, or on our performance. But his whole speech was full of rebukes for me and nothing else. I whole-heartedly accept whatever he has said for me, and I want to assure you that we will never reply to them in the same manner," added the Chief Minister.