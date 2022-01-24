Delhi Cycle Walk: 'Neelgai line' work on, DDA sets aside Rs 6 cr

New Delhi: In its most recent Budget plan for the next fiscal year (FY 22-23), the Delhi Development Authority said that the work on the first phase of the Delhi Cycle Walk — a dedicated cycling and walking track circumventing the Capital — had already started. Officials added that the DDA had also set aside Rs 6 crore for successive parts of the project in the next fiscal.



Officials said that the DDA has planned a dedicated corridor track for cyclists and pedestrians.

The DDA has said that the Delhi City Walk project is being planned with the objective of getting more people in the city to use bicycles and make the city more pedestrian-friendly. According to estimates, around 11 lakh people use bicycles for commuting and the idea is to push this number up.

The DDA has said that the first phase of the project includes work on the around 36-km track from Badarpur to Malviya Nagar and this stretch has been named the

Neelgai line. For continuing works this year, the authority has set aside Rs 6 crore. However, the DDA now is waiting for the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to approve their allocations.

The Delhi Cycle Walk, once finished, will go around the city — much like a ring road with the purpose of linking metro stations, bus stands,

industrial, recreational, high-density residential areas and business and educational districts with each other. Nearly 7 km of the track will be

elevated, and the remaining stretch will be at-grade (surface level).