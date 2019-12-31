Delhi CS reviews poll preparedness
NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev on Monday held a coordination meeting with officials from all departments to review preparedness for the assembly elections in the national capital, scheduled for early next year.
According to a statement, the chief secretary emphasised upon the need of proper coordination among the district election officers and deputy commissioners of police at ground level for smooth conduct of elections. The meeting was attended by chief electoral officer, police commissioner, senior officials of the government and the Delhi Police, all district election officers and district DCPs. "He (Dev) also emphasised that now since the elections are round the corner, all works related with the election has to be given top-most priority and every department officers, including all DEOs and DCPs, must ensure that henceforth full attention and focus should be given to the election work," the statement said.
