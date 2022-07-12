Delhi Crime Branch arrest two accused involved in 2-yr-old murder-cum-riot case

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police nabbed two accused persons who were allegedly involved in a murder-cum-riot case, the officials informed on Monday. The accused have been identified as Rahul and Rohit aka Manish, residents of Delhi's Sawada Colony.



According to the police, the case was registered against the accused in September 2020 in the Kanjhawla area of Rohini district under sections 147/148/149/302/307 of the Indian Penal Code. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime Branch Rajesh Deo confirmed that due to a love triangle involving one girl and two boys, the murder took place. The complainant stated that his friend Saider loved a girl residing in the same vicinity, but she was in love with another boy Ankit. When Saider asked the girl to choose between him and Ankit, the girl said she loves him (Saider). Ankit came to know that the girl also loves Saider.

Later on September 22, Ankit along with co-accused Harish Babu, Ajay Chand Gupta, Vikas, Rohan, Himanshu, Manish aka Rohit, Sunil and Rahul went searching for Saidar armed with sticks, swords, bricks and stone etc. They located and caught hold of Saidar and Rehan and started beating them. They also assaulted others who came to rescue them. Thereafter, one of them, Shaukat succumbed to injuries. A case of rioting cum murder was registered in this regard.

Eight accused were arrested during the investigation of the case but Rahul and Manish were absconded and later they were declared Proclaimed Offenders (PO), Rajesh Deo said. On Thursday a local informer said that the accused have come to Delhi and are presently in the area of Kanjhawala. After tedious efforts, both the wanted accused were arrested, DCP Crime added.