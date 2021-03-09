Delhi CP honours 22 women police personnel for their commendable work

new delhi: Delhi Police celebrated International Women's Day in a ceremony held at Delhi Police headquarters with Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava as chief guest.



Police said to recognise and celebrate their achievements, women police personnel on Monday took the lead in all areas of field policing, inter-alia, managing of major traffic intersections, pickets, driving PCR vehicles, attending to helpdesks at police stations and working as duty officers.

On the occasion, the Commissioner of Delhi Police honoured 22 women police personnel for their remarkable efforts beyond the call of duties during the pandemic period and 15 civilian women from various fields including good samaritans who have made a significant contribution to society. To highlight the occasion, nine women who had delivered babies in PCR vans on their way to hospitals were special invitees with their kids.

CP Delhi said, "We wanted to make a statement on this Women's Day in two ways. One, by letting our women force take command roles and manage priority policing today. Secondly, by felicitating women police officers who have done exceptional work in their fields and much beyond. Our idea is to profoundly state that with self-belief women can and are doing marvellous works, shoulder to shoulder with men, breaking gender stereotypes," he said.

The Commissioner further said, "We invited women from the society who have helped us serve better. We also invited the nine mothers from vulnerable sections whom we assisted to transport them to hospital for their deliveries but as providence would have it, their babies were born in our PCR vans and we got a chance to assist them."

Reiterating Delhi Police's zero-tolerance approach towards crime against women, SN Shrivastava stated that although a lot of progress has been made in achieving gender equality, discrimination is still there in some areas of society which would also change with time. Last year, crimes against women reduced by 30 per cent in Delhi.