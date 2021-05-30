Delhi CP holds crime, Covid review meeting

New Delhi: Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava on Saturday undertook a Covid-19 and crime review meeting through video conferencing. The top cop directed the field officers to identify vulnerable spots to enforce Covid measures.



"Discussing the possibilities of a gradual opening up of the lockdown, the CP Delhi reviewed the plans and arrangements to be put in place to implement Covid appropriate behaviour when there would be more people on the streets and markets," the official said. He also directed the DCPs that police staff should go mobile on the ground to check violations and take necessary action.

CP Delhi cautioned the senior officers that with the increase in movement of people, incidents of street crime might also rise. Hence, police should immediately reorient towards taking measures to prevent crimes, besides pandemic policing measures.

He further directed the DCPs to put dedicated staff in police stations at the district level for verification of prisoners released on interim bail or parole to keep a sharp vigil on their activities.