Delhi court sets aside order summoning Kanda in Geetika's mother's suicide abetment case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday set aside an order issuing summons to Haryana MLA Gopal Goyal Kanda and his former associate as accused for allegedly abetting the suicide of former flight attendant Geetika Sharma's mother.



Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Gupta set aside a magisterial court order dated March 18, 2019 issuing summons against Kanda and Aruna Chadha for abetting the suicide of Sharma's mother, Anuradha.

In its order, the sessions court noted that "it is evident the negative final report was filed by the police after investigation and after examining the family members". The Delhi Police had filed the cancellation report in the case dealing with the suicide case of Anuradha. Anuradha had committed suicide on February 15, 2013 and a case of abetment of suicide was registered at police station Bharat Nagar. Kanda is also facing trial in separate abetment-to-suicide case of Geetika.

An additional chief metropolitan magistrate in March 2019 took cognisance of the offence against Kanda and Chadha while rejecting the cancellation report. Both of them had challenged the order of the magistrate court.

"The picture which emerges from a cumulative reading and assessment of these two suicide notes is this; Presumably because of death of her daughter who allegedly committed suicide due to certain acts of the petitioners, caused distress and the deceased felt disappointed, frustrated and depressed," the sessions court said.