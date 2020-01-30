Delhi court sentences 2 men to 20 yrs in jail for raping 5-yr-old
New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday sentenced two men to 20 years in prison for raping a five-year-old girl in east Delhi in 2013.
Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra also granted compensation of Rs 11 lakh to the survivor.
Advocate HS Phoolka, appearing for the survivor, said he will appeal against the order in the high court and seek life imprisonment for the two convicts.
The court had on January 18 convicted Manoj Shah and Pradeep Kumar.
In the gruesome incident at Gandhi Nagar on April 15, 2013, the convicts had shoved objects in the victim's private parts and abandoned her in a room, believing she was dead. The child was rescued 40 hours later on April 17.
