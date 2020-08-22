Delhi court says Tahir Hussain provoked violence

new delhi: Muslims turned violent allegedly on suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's provocation and started pelting stones on the Hindu community, a Delhi court said on Friday while taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed against him for IB official Ankit Sharma's murder during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

The court was however informed that the police had not yet obtained sanction against Hussain and other co-accused in the case from the authorities concerned as required in a sedition case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak said that since there is no time frame for obtaining sanction and any delay in proceeding further in the matter will unnecessarily defeat the purpose for which the special courts for trial of the riot cases have been created, the court deems it fit to take cognizance of all the other offences.

The court directed all the accused to be produced before it on August 28 through video conferencing for further hearing in the case.

It said riots took place in a "planned manner" resulting from a "well-hatched conspiracy" and it was allegedly abetted by the leader of the mob, accused Tahir Hussain and other co-accused also acted upon.

"Accused Tahir Hussain also facilitated them to the rooftop of his building and provided other logistics support with a view that a large scale riots may be there causing the resultant loss to life and the property of the other community.