Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Satyendar Jain, others

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday reserved for November 16 the order on the bail applications of AAP leader Satyendar Jain and others in a money laundering case.



Jain urged the court to grant him bail, saying that no purpose will be served by keeping him in custody any longer.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull reserved the order after hearing arguments of the accused persons, including Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Put up on November 16, 2022 for orders on the bail applications of accused Satyendar Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, the judge said while directing the superintendent of Tihar jail to produce them before court on Wednesday. During the hearing, senior advocate N Hariharan, appearing for the politician, on Friday told the court that he was not required for investigation any more, and that no purpose will be served by keeping him in further custody.

The ED had on Wednesday told the court that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was getting special treatment inside the Tihar Jail as the agency opposed his bail plea, alleging that the money laundering case against him was clearly made out. The ED has also opposed the bail applications filed by Ankush and Vaibhav, saying that they may flee from justice or tamper with evidence if granted the relief. The federal agency had arrested the accused in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The court had earlier allowed the application moved by the ED seeking permission to question Jain in the Delhi excise policy case, following which the agency quizzed him on September 16 inside the jail.

Recently, the court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.