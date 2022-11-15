Delhi court grants bail to Jamia student

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday granted bail to a Jamia Millia Islamia student who was allegedly involved in a case in which another student was shot at and injured in a hospital in September.

The court was hearing the bail plea of 27-year-old Sabir, against whom an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at New Friends Colony police station.

According to the prosecution, Sabir was involved in the shooting incident at Holy Family Hospital in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on September 29 in which another student Nauman Ali was injured.

"Considering the facts... that the accused was arrested on September 30, 2022, (and) that he is not required further for investigation and the charge sheet will be filed by the investigating officer within a fortnight... accused Sabir is admitted to bail on furnishing a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 10,000," Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma said.

The judge further said the victim did not name Sabir in his complaint and the CCTV footage did not reveal any incriminating act by the accused.

The court directed the accused to abide by the conditions of bail such as not tampering with evidence, not threatening any witness, not leaving the National Capital Region and keeping his mobile phone switched on.